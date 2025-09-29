‘Mohsin Naqvi insisted on…’: BJP leader explains why India refused to accept Asia Cup trophy

After defeating Pakistan in the final game of Asia Cup to win the tournament on Sunday, the Indian cricket team refused to collect their trophy and medals. Indian team celebrates on the podium without the trophy after winning the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. (AFP)

Following the presentation of post-match awards and handing over of medals to the Pakistan team, the live broadcast ended abruptly. Presenter Simon Doull read out an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) statement at the end, stating that the Indian team would not be receiving the award during the ceremony.

Now, national in-charge of BJP's information and technology cell, Amit Malviya, has said that the Indian players had refused to accept the trophy and medals because they were being presented by ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“India refused to accept the Asia Cup and medals because Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Interior Minister of Pakistan, insisted on presenting them,” Malvuya said in a post on X.

While calling Naqvi a “chief propagandist for the terror state that Pakistan is”, the BJP leader said, “We not only slammed Pakistan on the field but also put Naqvi in his place.”

India chased down 147 runs – in what turned out to be a last-over thriller – to beat Pakistan in front of a packed Dubai stadium.

The presentation ceremony after Sunday's game was delayed by about an hour, with the Pakistan team refusing to step out of the dressing room following their loss.

The Indian cricket team had, throughout the Asia Cup, refused to exchange pleasantries with the Pakistani players as well as officials. The first match between the two countries was mired in controvery after the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team.

Ahead of the final game, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav had also refused to attend the final trophy photoshoot alongside Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, who posed alone.