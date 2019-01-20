Molester tries again after being let off by cops, girl commits suicide

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide allegedly after her neighbour molested her at Madarpur village in Bharatpur district, police said on Saturday.

The girl, a student of Class 12, was found dead in her house late on Friday.

She left behind a suicide note, in which she wrote that her neighbour, Deepak Singh, had entered her house at night on two occasions and molested her. Her family members caught him and handed over to police. She wrote that she was a good girl and was committing suicide as her neighbour had tried to molest her, the police said, quoting the note.

The girl’s father said that the family members had caught Singh on the night of January 17 when he had entered the house. “We handed him over to police. Some prominent people from the village mediated and got both sides to agree on a written compromise on a stamp paper of Rs 100,” said the girl’s father. He said police had released Singh after warning him not to enter the house. But Friday night, he again entered the house and tried to molest the girl, but fled after the family members awoke, he added.

He said his daughter had written the suicide note on the back of a stamp paper signed by both the parties.

Vinod Samaria, the station house officer of Udhyog Nagar police station, said after postmortem, the girl’s body was handed over to the family members. The girl’s family has filed a case against Singh. Investigations are on, Samaria said.

