Monks march in Kolkata, Siliguri protesting Mamata Banerjee’s remark

ByHT Correspondent
May 25, 2024 12:29 PM IST

Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s Kartick Maharaj, who was specifically named by the Trinamool Congress chairperson, was seen at the forefront of Friday’s protest in Kolkata

Kolkata: A few hundred monks from various Hindu religious organisations marched in Kolkata and north Bengal’s Siliguri town on Friday, protesting a remark West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee made last week accusing a section of monks of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Several BJP leaders were also seen at the protests (Sourced Photo)
Several BJP leaders were also seen at the protests (Sourced Photo)

Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s Kartick Maharaj, who was specifically named by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson, was seen at the forefront of Friday’s protest in Kolkata.

Several BJP leaders were also seen at the protests, although the party officially kept itself at a distance.

“Mamata Banerjee has insulted the entire ascetic society. Monks will not accept this,” Kartick Maharaj told the media.

Addressing a campaign rally on May 18, Banerjee said, “I have great respect for monks but not all of them are the same. Bharat Sevashram Sangha has a unit in Berhampore (a Lok Sabha seat). I have heard about a Maharaj (monk) for a long time. His name is Kartick Maharaj. He said he will not allow any TMC election agent in polling booths. I do not consider him a monk because he is directly involved in politics. He is ruining the country. I have great respect for Bharat Sevashram Sangha.”

Following Banerjee’s comments, on May 20, the monk sent a legal notice to the CM seeking an unconditional apology.

Supporting Friday’s protests, Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “Monks have been the pillars of our society for centuries. Banerjee intentionally insulted them to send a message to Muslim fundamentalists who are her vote bank. Monks cannot tolerate someone hurting their beliefs. Many of them laid down their lives during the Ram Mandir movement.” 

Pointing at the presence of BJP leaders during the protests, TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen said, “This proves that Mamata Banerjee was right.”

Bharat Sevashram Sangha general secretary Swami Biswatmananda could not be contacted despite several efforts.

