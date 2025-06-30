Monojit Mishra was appointed at Kolkata law college 45 days before gang-rape case

The prime accused in the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old student at South Calcutta Law College was recruited as an ad-hoc faculty member at the institution just over a month before the incident. Kolkata gangrape accused Monojit Mishra(Facebook/@monojit.mishra.7)

Monojit Mishra, identified as the main accused, has been arrested along with his associates, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay. All three have been remanded to police custody till July 1.

According to the vice-principal of South Calcutta Law College, Mishra was appointed on a contractual basis approximately 45 days ago.

“Mishra was recruited purely on a contractual basis around 45 days ago, on the directions of the governing body of the college. TMC legislator Ashok Kumar Deb is the president of the governing body,” Hindustan Times quoted vice-principal Nayna Chatterji as saying.

According to reports, he was also a former student of the institution and completed his law degree in 2022.

31-year-old Mishra has also been linked to several other criminal incidents in the past. He has been chargesheeted in multiple cases, including sexual harassment, assault, vandalism and theft.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Ashok Kumar Deb has said that though he was the president of the law college's governing body, he never recommended Mishra's name.

"I am the president of the college’s governing body, but I never recommended Mishra’s name. It was the governing body’s decision. As far as his photo with me is concerned, many people come and take photos with me. I am a public representative. How can I know what they are doing in their private lives?" Deb said.

Kolkata Police said the alleged incident took place on Wednesday, June 25, between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm, when the woman had gone to fill out some forms for an upcoming exam. The incident has led to a political row in Bengal, with the BJP claiming a TMC-link to the prime accused, a charge denied by Mamata Banerjee's party.

Multiple cases registered against Manojit Mishra

Manojit Mishra has been booked in multiple cases, including sexual harassment, assault, vandalism and theft. The FIR's against the accused have been registered against Kalighat, Kasba, Alipore, Haridevpur, and Tollygunge, according to The Telegraph.

In 2019, Mishra had allegedly tore a woman's clothes inside the college premises. The same year, he was accused of stealing gold chain, a music system and perfume. In 2022, he was again accused of harassing a woman.

Main accused had demanded death penalty in RG Kar case

Manojit Mishra had demanded the death sentence for the guilty in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape case last year.

“Want death sentence for the rapist. Want justice and not drama. Want immediate justice. Want death sentence for the guilty,” Mishra had written on Facebook in August last year.

The 31-year-old medical student was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the Kolkata hospital in August 2024. The Sealdah court had sentenced the accused to life imprisonment on January 20.

With inputs from Joydeep Thakur