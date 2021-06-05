Monsoon brings little joy for Kerala umbrella makers as pandemic casts shadow on sales

A newly wed couple jostle for space under a colourful umbrella in splashy water, drenched school children racing to unfurl their cover and shutterbugs and curious travellers sitting under a big dark umbrella waiting for the right clique, these usual scenes are missing this time as monsoon arrived at the first stopover of the country, Kerala, on Thursday.

The season of plenty is back but the usual joy and ecstasy are missing this time also_ everyone has a story of loss and gloom to share. Umbrella makers of Alapzuha are no exception_ they are bracing for another lost season.

Umbrellas are not merely seasonal object that sprouts like a mushroom in the first spell of the monsoon and were once a symbol of status and part of fashion. When an academic session starts in the southern state a new umbrella is almost a right of every school-going child.

True, usually this is the best time for umbrella makers they flood the market with innovative products and with a lot of advertisements and jingles to attract buyers but they are silent now no market, buyers or schools around they are in for another lean patch. But industry insiders say the online market is slowly picking up and it roughly forms 10 per cent of total sales. But they complain many online giants insist on the lowest price to make use of the dull patch.

Alpha, known for its backwater tourism, is also famous for its umbrella. It is home to the country’s two popular brands, Poppy and John’s. Industry insiders say the umbrella market in the country is roughly between ₹800 crore to ₹1000 crore and it grows by ten per cent every year. But last two years there is negative growth due to the pandemic. Usually, the sale peaks from May to August but in the last two years virus has stolen their march.

“I think the worst is over and we will bounce back soon. We have enough stocks piled up. Once the general trade picks up we can clear them. There is no point in talking about lost opportunities, we have to look forward,” said director of John’s Umbrella Mart Joseph A Thayyil. His company employs over 300 workers.

Alappuzha has a long history of umbrella-making. In the 1940s Thayyil Abraham Varghese alias ‘Kuda Vavachan,’ a small-time merchant, started manufacturing an umbrella in a small way. In 1954 he founded St George Umbrella Mart with a dozen workers. After his death, his son Baby Thayyil took over the business. But later a split took place in the family and the brand ‘St George’ was frozen. Baby then started Poppy Umbrella Mart and his brother began John’s, Umbrella Mart. Now both are major players in the country. Baby Thayyil died last week following age-related ailments.