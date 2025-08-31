Monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh: 320 dead, 819 roads shut, essential services remain disrupted

The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh continues to batter the state’s infrastructure, with 819 roads, including three national highways,1,236 electricity transformers, and 424 water supply schemes reported disrupted across the region, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Repair and restoration work underway after a landslide damaged part of Kiratpur-Manali Highway near Pandoh, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. (PTI)

Since June 20, the cumulative death toll in the state has reached 320, the SDMA said. Of these, 166 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and electrocution, while 154 occurred in road accidents.

The state’s road network has suffered extensive damage, with major blockages reported on NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305. Hundreds of rural link roads have been cut off due to landslides and debris flows. Districts such as Chamba (253 roads), Mandi (206), Kullu (175), and Kangra (61) are among the worst affected, news agency ANI reported.

Power supply has also taken a massive hit, with 1,236 distribution transformers (DTRs) either damaged or non-operational. The hardest-hit districts include Kullu (357), Chamba (296), Una (330), and Mandi (177).

Restoration work is ongoing but continues to be hampered by persistent rainfall and accessibility challenges in high-altitude and interior areas, the report added.

Water supply has been disrupted in 424 schemes, affecting both drinking water and irrigation facilities. The highest impact has been reported in Chamba (77 schemes), Kullu (39), Mandi (56), and Shimla (32).

Administration has deployed multiple teams to clear roads, restore power, and repair water supply systems. However, heavy rainfall forecasts suggest that full restoration may take additional time.

Cumulative damage from June 20 to August 30 has been estimated at ₹3,04,207.46 lakh, encompassing losses to lives, livestock, agriculture, horticulture, houses, shops, factories, public utilities, and other infrastructure.

Rain-related fatalities include 33 deaths by drowning, 17 in cloudbursts, 14 due to electrocution, 11 in landslides, 9 in flash floods, and others from lightning, snake bites, and falls from steep terrain. Significant accident-related deaths were reported from Chamba (22), Mandi (22), Kangra (19), and Shimla (16).

