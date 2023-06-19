Monsoon updates: 'Red alert' in Assam; Tamil Nadu schools shut after heavy rain

Several parts of India received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday night and following Monday, with heavy showers in few isolated areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh. The weather department had earlier issued similar alerts for heavy rainfall in other states, including a ‘red alert’ for Assam. Motorcyclists drive past the waterlogged Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway after rainfall, in Chennai.(PTI)

Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu led to the closure of schools in various districts. Chennai recorded widespread rainfall on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Monday morning, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

Let's take a look at different states that received rainfall today:

Delhi-NCR

Parts of the national capital received light rainfall on Monday morning, bringing respite from the scorching heat. The IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday (June 19).

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light-intensity rain in Delhi-NCR.

"Thunderstorm with light intensity rain NCR ( Manesar) Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Deeg (Rajasthan)," RWFC tweeted.

Assam

After overnight heavy rainfall across several parts of the state, inundating villages, towns and farmlands, the flood-like condition in Assam remained grim on Monday.

IMD has issued a 'red alert' and predicted 'very heavy' to 'extremely heavy' rainfall across several districts of Assam till Thursday.

IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued a 'Red Alert' with prediction of "Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (11-20 cm in 24 hours) with extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm in 24 hours)" over Lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

Tamil Nadu

Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday, leading the state government to declare a holiday for the day for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts.

Chennai Airport received the highest of 16 cm of rainfall in the city during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Monday, the regional weather office said.

Rajasthan

Parts of Rajasthan have been pounded by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall triggered by a depression, a remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall in neighbouring Gujarat on June 15 and left behind a trail of destruction.

The depression has now moved towards eastern parts of the desert from central and western parts, according to meteorological department officials.

A flood-like situation prevails in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer and Pali districts that have been lashed by extremely heavy rainfall for two days, leaving many areas inundated and cutting off connectivity to several villages, the officials said.

Water also entered many houses in low-lying areas.

(With ANI inputs)

