Monsoon onset in Kerala likely tomorrow, says IMD

Conditions were becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in Kerala on Thursday as south-westerly winds have strengthened and resulted in an increase in rainfall in the state, the India Meteorological Department has said.

“The spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala. Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened,” it said in a statement on Wednesday. It cited satellite imagery and added there is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. “The... conditions [are] likely to favour further enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala during the next 24-hours. Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely in the next 24 hours,” IMD said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The arrival of the monsoon is announced on the basis of factors such as wind speed, consistency of rainfall, intensity, and cloudiness.

The monsoon arrives first in Kerala around June 1. It is expected to cover the rest of the country by July 5. The monsoon onset has been delayed by two days, IMD said in its revised forecast on Sunday. IMD previously said that the start of the monsoon would be on May 31, a day ahead of schedule.

Also Read | Climate change behind one in three heat-related deaths globally: Study

India receives about 70% of its annual rainfall during the four-month season that is crucial for the country’s farm-dependent economy and for rice, soybeans, and cotton cultivation. India has over 150 million farmers and nearly half of Indians are dependent on a farm-based income. Nearly half of India’s population depends on a farm-based livelihood. As much as 60% of the country’s net-sown area does not have access to irrigation. The monsoon replenishes 89 nationally important reservoirs critical for drinking and power generation.

IMD cited strengthening of lower-level south-westerly winds and said widespread rainfall activity is likely in north-eastern states during this week. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Assam and Meghalaya during the same period. Heavy rainfall was expected in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Wednesday.

A western disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies and a cyclonic circulation was lying over northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, isolated to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds were very likely in the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India on Wednesday and Thursday.

A cyclonic circulation over Interior Tamil Nadu at 3.1km above mean sea level and an east-west shear zone were also running. Under their influence, scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied with the thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds, and isolated heavy rainfall very likely in parts of south Peninsular India during this week.