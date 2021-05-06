Monsoon to hit Kerala on June 1: Ministry of Earth Sciences secy

Early forecasts suggest that monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on June 1, its normal arrival date.

Monsoon 2021 update: @Indiametdept Extended Range Forecast suggests monsoon will arrive over Kerala on time, around 1 June. This is an early indication. @Indiametdept official monsoon forecast on 15 May & rainfall forecast update around 31 May@moesgoi @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/peYXRMKnh5 — Madhavan Rajeevan (@rajeevan61) May 6, 2021





“Extended range forecast suggests monsoon will arrive over Kerala on time, around June 1. This is an early indication. @indiametdept official monsoon forecast on May 15 and rainfall forecast update around May 31,” M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences tweeted on Thursday.

“Early analysis indicates monsoon will arrive around June 1 over Kerala. Like we have projected earlier its likely to be a normal monsoon this year,” Rajeevan said.

Monsoon for this year is likely to bring the normal amount of rainfall at 98% of the long period average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department had said in its forecast on April 16, while adding that there could be a variation of 5% over or under the prediction.

India recorded above-average monsoon rains for two consecutive years, and a normal season this year will significantly help the agriculture sector in particular, and the economy in general, following a year when the pandemic has stressed earnings.

The summer rains – which typically set in from June 1 — are critical because nearly 60% of India’s net arable land lacks irrigation and nearly half the population depends on a farm-based livelihood. The rains also replenish 89 “nationally important reservoirs” critical for drinking and power generation.