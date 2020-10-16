Monsoon unlikely to withdraw in October as intense low-pressure systems continue to form

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 09:31 IST

Squally winds and rain are expected along the Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts for the next two or three days as the well-marked low-pressure area which was over Konkan region has moved over the Arabian Sea.

It is likely to intensify further with energy from the ocean into a depression over the east central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts in the next 24 hours. The wind speed is likely to be 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on Friday evening along the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts.

The depression is likely to further intensify as it moves gradually west-northwestwards. The current low-pressure system had initially formed over the west central Bay of Bengal on October 11. It had crossed the north Andhra Pradesh coast and made landfall over north Andhra Pradesh, following which it moved west north-westwards and weakened into a depression the same day. The system had caused extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, etc. It caused massive urban flooding in Hyderabad; at least 30 people died in Telangana.

India Meteorological Department, in its weekly weather report, also said there was low to moderate probability of another low-pressure area forming over the east central Arabian Sea by October 19 which may bring more rain to the eastern region. Large parts of northwest India will start experiencing normal to below normal temperatures in from October 23 to 29.

The weekly report also said that monsoon is unlikely to completely withdraw until October 29 because south-westerly monsoon winds are strong, and east and northeast India is expected to receive rain during that week.