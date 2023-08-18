Monsoon update: MeT predicts more rain in Himachal Pradesh, other states. Top points

Several states, largely Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, have been severely hit by incessant rainfall in last few days, leading to loss of lives and property. Opposed to what was largely predicted, the hill states have been facing the brunt of impending monsoon due to western disturbances. According to Union home ministry data, 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh and seven in Uttarakhand were hit by several calamities due to rain. People walk amid heavy rainfall.(MINT_PRINT)

The MeT deparment has predicted heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan region including several districts of Himachal Pradesh in the coming days, and a yellow alert has also been issued.

Meanwhile, states in southern India, especially Kerala, is staring at the worst drought as there has been a significant deficit of seasonal rainfall in the region.

Himachal Pradesh government declared the massive damage caused by heavy rains as a state calamity. Several districts in Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, hit by landslides leading to 23 deaths so far. A total of 77 people died in the state due to rainfall-related calamities. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced ₹ 15 crore-worth of financial aid for Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a financial aid to the state of ₹ 11 crore. After being hit by landslide, administration in Uttarakhand's Pauri district asked resort owners and camp operators in Lakhman Jhula area to cancel booking till further orders. On Monday, debris of a landslide fell on a resort in the area which killed a family of six. A 10-year-old was lone survivor of the tragedy. As many as 80 people of 16 families were affected by landslide in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. 12 houses were damaged in the calamity. People affected have been moved to a temporary relief camp. According to home ministry data, 2,038 people in the country lost their lives since April due to floods, lightning and landslides this monsoon. Bihar reported the highest casualty with 518 deaths. 892 people drowned due to floods, 506 died due to lightning and 186 lost their lives due to landslides during this period. The local meteorological station on Friday issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh on August 21 and 22 even as the monsoon activity remained subdued in the state. The sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 21-26, the Met Department said on Friday. The southern districts of the state, however, are expected to receive light rain during the period, it said.

(With agency inputs)

