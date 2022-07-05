Monsoon LIVE updates: Waterlogging, traffic snarl as heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD forecasts more showers in next 24 hrs

Monsoon Weather Update Live Updates: Several parts of the country witnessed heavy rain amid monsoon arrival. Mumbai faced severe waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion as the maximum city faced heavy downpour. IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places.

Meanwhile for the national capital, the weather department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.