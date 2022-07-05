Monsoon LIVE updates: Waterlogging, traffic snarl as heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD forecasts more showers in next 24 hrs
Monsoon Weather Update Live Updates: Several parts of the country witnessed heavy rain amid monsoon arrival. Mumbai faced severe waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion as the maximum city faced heavy downpour. IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places.
Meanwhile for the national capital, the weather department has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 11:55 AM
Srinagar-Leh highway blocked after flash floods in Kullan village
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 11:17 AM
Uttarakhand | Heavy rain predicted for next 3 days in these areas
The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand till Thursday. An alert of heavy rain has been issued in Dehradun, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts. "Heavy rainfall is likely in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Champawat districts on July 5, 6 and 7," added the weather office.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 11:12 AM
Mumbai rains update | Landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar
Maharashtra | A landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst the heavy rains. Fire vehicles reaching on the spot. No casualties reported so far, reported ANI citing Mumbai Fire Brigade.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 11:09 AM
Mumbai rains update | 8 route diversions have been done in view of waterlogging - check details
Maharashtra | In view of the incessant rains in Mumbai and waterlogging due to it, a total of 8 route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur in Mumbai: BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport).
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 10:51 AM
Maharashtra | NDRF teams deployed at Mahad and Chiplun
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in coastal Konkan in Maharashtra considering the last year's massive floods in two districts in the region, PTI reported.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 10:48 AM
Maharashtra | Orange alert for next till July 8 in Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg
The orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places from July 5 to July 8, has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts by the weather department.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 10:46 AM
Mumbai rains update | IMD forecasts more showers in next 24 hrs
Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy downpour on Tuesday morning, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places, civic officials said.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 10:40 AM
J&K | Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended amid bad weather from Pahalgam route
The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended from the Pahalgam route amid bad weather. Around 3,000 pilgrims were stopped at the Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam axis on Tuesday morning, officials said.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 10:36 AM
IMD forecasts intense rain in Delhi from Wednesday
The IMD officials said the rains are likely to pick up on Tuesday, when the city may witness light to moderate rainfall. It will intensify to “moderate to heavy rainfall” on Wednesday and an “orange” alert is already in place for the day, the met officials said.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 10:35 AM
‘Yellow’ rain alert in Mumbai, IMD predicts heavier showers for today
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ weather alert on Monday, indicating very likely chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the city and suburbs. An intense spell of rain, heavier than Monday, is expected on Tuesday.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 10:32 AM
Mumbai | Heavy rains delay local train services
Local train services on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)- Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara and between CSMT and Panvel operating with delays of 15 minutes owing to heavy rainfall - Central Railway.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 10:32 AM
Mumbai rains update | Video of waterlogging in Sion area
Waterlogging was seen in many parts of Mumbai after heavy rains. The video was shared by news agency ANI, showing waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion area.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 10:32 AM
Mumbai rains update | Maha CM holds meet as traffic, local trains hit
Seeing the possibility of increasing rains and floods, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has held discussions with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava and directed the concerned Guardian Secretaries to reach out to those districts and carry out direct monitoring and control.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 10:30 AM
Mumbai records 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours, reports ANI
Mumbai saw about 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours, causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the city.