Maharashtra rains: Vehicles stuck for hours on Bhiwandi-Thane stretch

A heavy traffic bottleneck was reported at the Mankoli naka in Bhiwandi, one of the vital links that connects Thane, Bhiwnadi, Kalyan – Nashik highway, due to heavy downpour on Tuesday afternoon.

“The traffic jam is all over the flyover as well as the road below and the vehicles are moving very slow. I left Kalyan around 11.30am to reach Thane for work. However, even around 1pm I was stuck at the naka due to the traffic jam,” said Rahul Pingle, 37, a motorist.

“The traffic is affected on the stretch due to heavy downpour. The vehicles are moving but slowly. Our team is deployed across the road to look after the traffic situation,” said Datta Kamble, deputy commissioner of Thane traffic police.

In the last 24 hours, the Kalyan Dombivli cities received 114 mm of rainfall leading to waterlogging in several parts and traffic congestion.

Rainwater has entered nearly 400 houses in Kalyan (East) Malang gad area and Adivli Dhokali in Kalyan (West) and Nandivli area in Dombivli since Monday. Heavy waterlogging was reported on the Kalyan- Ambernarth- Badlapur highway road leading to disruption in traffic flow.

“The water level in the river has not reached the threat level till now. The flood sensors installed in different parts of the city will send alerts. However, we have asked the disaster management team to take necessary measures in case of waterlogging in houses,” said Sunil Pawar, additional commissioner, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Similarly, in Bhiwandi with 115 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours waterlogging was reported at Nizampura, Kaneri, Narpoli, Padmanagar, Teenbatti and several other parts of the city. Water logging was also reported on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi-Thane Road leading to traffic congestion since Tuesday morning.

On Monday evening, 17 families were vacated and shifted to a school in Mumbra after a compound wall of Bhagat chawl situated in Mumbra west collapsed due to heavy rain. The houses are situated in a hilly region.

