Maharashtra rains: Vehicles stuck for hours on Bhiwandi-Thane stretch
A heavy traffic bottleneck was reported at the Mankoli naka in Bhiwandi, one of the vital links that connects Thane, Bhiwnadi, Kalyan – Nashik highway, due to heavy downpour on Tuesday afternoon.
“The traffic jam is all over the flyover as well as the road below and the vehicles are moving very slow. I left Kalyan around 11.30am to reach Thane for work. However, even around 1pm I was stuck at the naka due to the traffic jam,” said Rahul Pingle, 37, a motorist.
“The traffic is affected on the stretch due to heavy downpour. The vehicles are moving but slowly. Our team is deployed across the road to look after the traffic situation,” said Datta Kamble, deputy commissioner of Thane traffic police.
In the last 24 hours, the Kalyan Dombivli cities received 114 mm of rainfall leading to waterlogging in several parts and traffic congestion.
Rainwater has entered nearly 400 houses in Kalyan (East) Malang gad area and Adivli Dhokali in Kalyan (West) and Nandivli area in Dombivli since Monday. Heavy waterlogging was reported on the Kalyan- Ambernarth- Badlapur highway road leading to disruption in traffic flow.
“The water level in the river has not reached the threat level till now. The flood sensors installed in different parts of the city will send alerts. However, we have asked the disaster management team to take necessary measures in case of waterlogging in houses,” said Sunil Pawar, additional commissioner, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).
Similarly, in Bhiwandi with 115 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours waterlogging was reported at Nizampura, Kaneri, Narpoli, Padmanagar, Teenbatti and several other parts of the city. Water logging was also reported on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi-Thane Road leading to traffic congestion since Tuesday morning.
On Monday evening, 17 families were vacated and shifted to a school in Mumbra after a compound wall of Bhagat chawl situated in Mumbra west collapsed due to heavy rain. The houses are situated in a hilly region.
-
Karnataka HC judge says was threatened for remark against anti-corruption bureau
Justice HP Sandesh of the High Court of Karnataka on Monday said Justice Sandesh was threatened with transfer after his remark against the Anti-Corruption Bureau that it had become a "collection centre". He said he was unfazed by such threats. Justice Sandesh had made observations against the ACB last week and its functioning while hearing a bail plea of P S Mahesh, a deputy Tahsildar in the office of the Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner.
-
Caught on cam: Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji murdered in K'taka hotel
Saral Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi, better known as Chandrashekhar Guruji, was on Tuesday stabbed to death in broad daylight in a hotel in Hubballi district of Karnataka, police said. The murder was caught on camera. The CCTV footage of the incident showed two people, who were guised as devotees, repeatedly stabbing Chandrashekhar Angadi in the reception area of the hotel. On learning about the incident, Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot.
-
Uttar Pradesh: 6 injured as miscreants hurl crude bombs, open fire in Prayagraj
At least six people were injured when some bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs and opened fire on former general secretary of Allahabad University Students' Union Nirbhay Kumar Dwivedi and his aides near Bade Hanuman Temple at Bandhwa late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. However, those injured sustained minor injuries and are out of danger. On Monday, a resident of Daraganj area, Ritik Mishra, a “Panda” (priest) and his friend Sarthak Shukla went for 'darshan' at Bade Hanuman Temple on Ritik's birthday.
-
Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed's supporter tries to set himself on fire to protest raids
Chaos erupted in Bengaluru after a supporter of Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan poured kerosene over Zameer Ahmed Khan, a four-time MLA and attempted self-immolation, news agency ANI reported. The self-immolation bid was carried out in protest against the raids by Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau at five locations belonging to the Congress MLA following a report of the Enforcement Directorate on alleged disproportionate assets. The MLA from Chamarajpet constituency in the city, Khan, had appeared before the ED multiple times.
-
Bengaluru IAS officer Manjunath arrested in bribery case. Here's why
Karnataka Government on Monday suspended IAS officer J Manjunath, former DC of Bengaluru Urban, after Manjunath was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau in a bribery case. Manjunath was arrested by the ACB, four days after he was transferred from the post of Bengaluru urban district deputy commissioner. IPS officer Amrit Paul was also suspended after being arrested by CID for his alleged role in the PSI recruitment scam case.
