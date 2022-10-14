Monsoon withdrawal from parts of southwest India to continue: IMD

Southwest monsoon continued to withdraw from some more parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Monsoon withdrawal has been significantly delayed over the past few years and stretched to late October, which means farmers must make changes in their sowing schedules.

The monsoon is critical for India as around 60% of the country’s net arable land lacks irrigation and half its population is dependent on agriculture.

Also Read: Monsoon withdrawal delayed this season for Maha

IMD released new monsoon onset and withdrawal dates in 2020 factoring in the likely impact of climate change, which has altered the way the southwest monsoon progresses.

Delhi recorded 625% (63.8mm against a normal of 8.8mm), Haryana 577%, Uttarakhand 538%, and Uttar Pradesh 698% excess rainfall in the first 10 days of October.

IMD on September 30 announced that monsoon has withdrawn from Punjab, Chandigarh Delhi, parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, IMD said the withdrawal line of monsoon was passing through Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), Najibabad, Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Gwalior, Ratlam, (Madhya Pradesh), and Bharuch (Gujarat).

Conditions were likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of southwest from more parts of northwest and central India this week.