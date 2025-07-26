Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Nitish govt revises pension scheme for retired journalists ahead of Bihar polls

PTI
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 01:14 pm IST

All eligible retired journalists registered with the Bihar government, will receive ₹15,000 per month instead of the earlier monthly emolument of ₹6,000

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an increase in the pension of retired journalists under the 'Bihar Patrakar Samman' scheme by 9,000 per month.

Now, all eligible retired journalists, registered with the Bihar government, will receive 15,000 per month instead of the earlier monthly emolument of 6,000. The decision comes ahead of assembly polls scheduled later this year.

Announcing this decision, the CM, in a post on X on Saturday, wrote: "I am pleased to inform that under the 'Bihar Patrakar Samman' pension scheme, instructions have been given to provide a monthly pension of 15,000 instead of 6,000 to all eligible journalists."

Additionally, in the event of the death of a journalist receiving pension under the scheme, instructions have been given to provide their dependent/spouse with a lifetime monthly pension of 10,000 instead of the earlier amount of 3,000, he wrote.

"Journalists play a crucial role in democracy. They are the fourth pillar of democracy and have a significant role in social development. We have been taking care of journalists' facilities from the beginning so that they can perform their duties impartially and live with dignity after retirement," Kumar added.

