Moosewala murder: Four accused sent to 8-day police custody

A court in Punjab sent four accused, including two shooters, in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case to eight-day custody of the state police’s special investigation team (SIT), hours after they were brought from Delhi on a transit remand on Tuesday.

Priyavrat, alias Fauji, the main shooter, Kashish, alias Kuldeep, also a shooter, Deepak, alias Tinu, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Keshav Kumar, who allegedly provided the vehicle and helped in the escape of the shooters, were brought to Mansa district early on Tuesday.

They were presented before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) after a medical check-up at the district civil hospital.

The SIT submitted in court that the custodial interrogation of the accused was required for further investigation as they executed the crime in Mansa. The court sent them to police custody till July 13.

The Punjab Police on Monday got one-day transit remand of the four accused from Delhi’s Patiala House court.

The state police had moved an application seeking transit remand of the four accused after their 14-day remand with Delhi Police ended. They were sent to Tihar jail on Sunday as Delhi Police did not seek further remand. Punjab Police arrested them in the Moosewala murder case after taking permission from the Delhi court, which also granted the transit remand.

According to sources, the accused will be kept at the crime investigation agency (CIA) police station at Mansa for now and after interrogation, they will be taken to Kharar for cross-interrogation with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind of the murder. “After the questioning of the accused, the SIT will take them to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, where Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, for the crime scene reconstruction,” said an official privy to the development.

