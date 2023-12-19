Morbi bridge collapse: HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel’s bail plea

The Gujarat high court on Tuesday rejected Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel’s bail plea in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, which left 135 people dead in October last year. Patel, the prime accused in the case whose company maintained and operated the bridge, has been in jail since January. Patel has been in jail since January. (ANI)

Justice Divyesh Joshi dismissed the bail plea days after the state government did not oppose it and left the decision to the judiciary’s discretion. Additional advocate general Mitesh Amin told the court on December 13 that there was little possibility of Patel fleeing, citing his status as a businessman.

An association of the relatives of those killed in the collapse expressed their anguish last week over the stance and demanded Amin’s removal from proceedings of the case in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Bhupendra Patel, and the high court chief justice.

“It’s completely surprising and spine-chilling to have expected Amin to adopt a loose and stigmatic approach while representing the state of Gujarat in opposing the bail plea of Patel. Even though the said matter holds a grave sensitivity and had the tendency to send the shockwave not to the families of the affected, but also the citizens at large,” said the letter.

It added Amin’s arguments appeared to align with the state government’s stance. The relatives wrote that they felt it was in “stark contradiction” to the promises made.

Six of the 10 people accused of culpable homicide in the case have been granted bail. In April, a Morbi court rejected Patel’s bail.

A Gujarat government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) held Oreva’s management, including Patel and Morbi municipality’s chief officer, responsible for the collapse. It highlighted the company’s operational and technical lapses as well as its “lackadaisical approach”.

Despite warnings about the bridge’s condition, it was not handed over to authorities. The report criticised the renewal of the agreement with the company and identified design flaws in the bridge renovation. It blamed administrative lapses and technical incompetence for the tragedy.

Oreva Group, which specialises in making clocks, home appliances, and e-bikes, was in March 2022 given the contract to repair, renovate, maintain, and operate the bridge originally built in 1879.

Patel, who faces charges of culpable homicide, and his family opened the bridge to the public on October 26 last year after a renovation process allegedly without informing the Morbi municipality. Three days later, the bridge collapsed, raising questions about the quality of the repairs, and the number of people allowed on the bridge at one time.