More rain for Delhi this week, IMD warns of thunderstorms across North India | See forecast

In Delhi, residents saw a dip in temperatures in day time on Tuesday, March 31, as rain lashed several parts of the national capital. The unusually rainy weather is expected to persist for the rest of the week, according to the India Meteorological Department, which said that skies in Delhi will remain cloudy till Monday, April 6. Delhi is set to see more rainfall this coming week. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

However, in the coming three days, the temperature will be see a gradual rise of around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

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IMD says that the national capital may witness very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph, during Tuesday evening and night. Similar weather conditions may reappear around April 3 and 4.

Over the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded a slight fall in maximum temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees celsius, while minimum temperatures remained largely unchanged, according to IMD data. Night temperatures ranged between 18 degrees celsius and 20 degrees celsius, indicating mild conditions, while daytime temperatures hovered between 33 degrees celsius and 34 degrees celsius, reflecting warm but not extreme weather across the city.

Overall, while no extreme weather is expected, the interplay of brief cooling, rising temperatures and intermittent rainfall is likely to keep conditions variable in the national capital over the next few days.

Rainfall, thunderstorm expected across India in coming days The North and Northwest parts of India are going to see challenging weather over the coming days, bringing light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several states.

According to the latest forecast released by IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall activity accompanied by winds reaching 30 to 50 kmph is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan on March 31, with similar conditions extending to east Rajasthan on March 31 and April 1.

The weather activity is expected to intensify again later this week under the influence of a fresh western disturbance. Between April 3 and April 6, widespread rainfall or snowfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds may affect Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, as well as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. During the same period, scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 60 kmph is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan.

Eastern and northeastern regions are also expected to witness active weather conditions. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms between March 31 and April 2. Similar activity is likely over Jharkhand on March 31, April 1 and April 4, Bihar on March 31 and April 6, and Odisha between March 31 and April 4.