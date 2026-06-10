More rain, thunderstorm expected in Kerala as IMD issues alert | Check forecast

An orange alert was issued for two districts in Kerala on Wednesday morning, June 10, by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD has predicted thunderstorms, moderate rainfall and strong winds in several parts of the region as the southwest monsoon continues.

Kerala weather update

IMD issues orange alert for two districts in Kerala as the southwest monsoon remains active in the region(Representational/PTI)

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An orange alert was issued for Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts in Kerala for three hours starting 10am on Wednesday morning. Currently, the entire remains under a yellow alert warning.

The fresh warnings come after orange alert was was issued for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday, June 8, and for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday, June 9. An orange alert indicates heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm.

ALSO READ I Heavy rain alerts in Kerala; more showers likely in Delhi as Southwest monsoon advances

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{{^usCountry}} Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and surface winds ranging from 40 kmph to 50 kmph were predicted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod besides Alappuzha and Ernakulam in Kerala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and surface winds ranging from 40 kmph to 50 kmph were predicted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod besides Alappuzha and Ernakulam in Kerala. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, heavy rains and strong winds lashed several parts of Kerala particularly in northern areas resulting in waterlogging. Some areas were evacuated by authorities as a precautionary measure. Weather forecast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, heavy rains and strong winds lashed several parts of Kerala particularly in northern areas resulting in waterlogging. Some areas were evacuated by authorities as a precautionary measure. Weather forecast {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of Wednesday, June 10, the maximum temperature in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to range from 32.6 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will range from 27.7 degrees Celsius to 23.4 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of Wednesday, June 10, the maximum temperature in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to range from 32.6 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will range from 27.7 degrees Celsius to 23.4 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

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Similar conditions are expected to continue on Thursday, June 11. A generally cloudy sky is expected with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers. Strong surface winds are expected to blow on both days.

The southwest monsoon has now further advanced into some parts of the west-central and entire northeast Bay of Bengal, as well as additional areas of the northwest Bay of Bengal. Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram have been engulfed by monsoon along with parts of Tripura, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh as of June 7.

As per IMD's predictions, conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to further advance into Maharashtra and Karnataka, as well as some areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, over the next few days.

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ALSO READ I How good or bad are the monsoon rains so far? | Number Theory

Despite no urgent cause for concern, communities living in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain vigilant of monsoon activity in the area.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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