News / India News / "More than 20,000 people will benefit": Harsh Sanghavi on launch of 201 buses in Gujarat

"More than 20,000 people will benefit": Harsh Sanghavi on launch of 201 buses in Gujarat

ANI |
Jan 05, 2024 08:10 AM IST

After the launch of 201 buses in Gujarat, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said that more than 20,000 people would benefit from the buses.

After the launch of 201 buses in Gujarat, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said that more than 20,000 people would benefit from the buses.

Speaking to reporters, the Gujarat Home Minister said that the new bus connections will start in 125 Assembly constituencies.

"The people of these districts will get the advantages of this bus. All these are high-tech buses... More than 20,000 people in Gujarat will get the benefits of these buses from tomorrow," Sanghavi said.

Earlier on Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged 201 new GSRTC buses in Gandhinagar.

"201 new GSRTC buses were flagged off from Gandhinagar on Thursday to serve the citizens of the state," Gujarat CM posted on X. (ANI)

