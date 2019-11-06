e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

More than 50 foreigners in Assam detention centres to be released soon

In May, the Supreme Court ordered conditional release of declared foreigners who have completed three years or more in detention.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:32 IST
Sadiq Naqvi
Sadiq Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Superintendents of police in 11 districts in Assam will complete formalities for the release of the 56 foreigners who have spent three years or more in detention centres.
Superintendents of police in 11 districts in Assam will complete formalities for the release of the 56 foreigners who have spent three years or more in detention centres.(File Photo/AP)
         

Fifty six foreigners out of the more than 300 who have been in detention centres in Assam for more than three years will be released in the coming days, an official of the Assam Police said on Tuesday.

“We have received sanction to release 56 declared foreigners who have applied. They belong to 11 districts. We are instructing the district superintendents of police who will complete remaining formalities,” said Mukul Saikia, Superintendent of Police, Border Organisation of the Assam Police.

In May, the Supreme Court ordered conditional release of declared foreigners who have completed three years or more in detention. The conditions for their release include two sureties of Rs 1,00,000 each, a verifiable address, collection of their bio-metric information including all ten fingerprints and iris if possible and photos which shall be captured and kept in a secured database and the person must report to the police station every week.

In July, the state government informed the Assembly that out of 1145 people in six detention centres in the state, 335 have spent three years or more. However, only about a dozen were released earlier.

A senior official of the state’s Home and Political department speaking on condition of anonymity said there were shortcomings in the applications submitted by those in detention which prevented their release.

“Not just the addresses of those in detention, we also verified the addresses of those who have come forward with sureties for their release,” said an official of the Border Organisation. This official said some applications for release are pending and will be expedited.

Following controversy over death of two declared foreigners who were in detention centres in October, after their families refused to take their bodies for days demanding they be declared Indians, the state government appointed a committee to review the legal aid status and health status of each detainee and provide recommendation for improvement.

The families of the two declared foreigners who died in October said they were Indian citizens who were wrongly declared foreigners by the foreigners’ tribunals.

D Mukherjee, the Deputy Inspector General of Police heading the committee said they have started the work and recently concluded a three-day visit to the Jorhat detention centre.

Mukherjee said the members of the committee along with local legal aid officials interacted with the detainees and members of community organisations and informed them of the ways to seek help for their release once they have completed three years.

The committee will submit its report in three months.

The state has six detention centres which run out of jails. The first exclusive detention centre with a capacity to hold 3000 people is under construction in Matia in Goalpara district.

top news
Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra impasse
Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra impasse
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Pakistan yet to clarify on passport for Kartarpur pilgrims
Pakistan yet to clarify on passport for Kartarpur pilgrims
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
Disappointed but understand India’s move, say Asean states
Disappointed but understand India’s move, say Asean states
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News