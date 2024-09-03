More than 520 million saplings planted since World Environment Day: Bhupender Yadav

Over 520 million saplings have been planted across the country as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this year’s World Environment Day on June 5, Union environment, forest, and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha during the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament. (SansadTV)

Marking three months of the campaign, Yadav said, “Another milestone achieved in the tree plantation campaign with over 520 million seedlings been planted so far.”

PM Modi had launched the campaign by planting a peepal tree at Delhi’s Buddha Jayanti Park, requesting citizens to actively do the same to improve the planet’s health. The Prime Minister had said that over the past decade, India’s collective efforts have significantly increased forest cover, marking a positive step toward sustainable development.

“It would make you all very happy that in the last decade, India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation. This is great for our quest towards sustainable development. It is also commendable how local communities have risen to the occasion and taken a lead in this,” Modi had said.

Recently, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too had participated in the nationwide campaign by planting a sapling.

“In the Kisan Kendras, Agriculture Universities of the Agricultural Department and in all our offices, the employees of our department are planting trees today. We have to keep this Earth safe for future generations and save the environment. At Least we should make arrangements for our living that we should plant saplings for the sufficient amount of oxygen we need,” Union Minister Chouhan said on Thursday.