More than Rs 1 cr in bank, foreign currency found at Rajasthan officer’s house

An official in the Rajasthan government has been booked for owning assets disproportionate to her income after the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) found foreign currency and bank and other documents from her house, authorities said on Thursday.

The bureau searched the house of Bharti Raj, a financial advisor in the office of Udaipur divisional commissioner, on Wednesday and an official said the documents found there indicate that she owns cash and property worth several crores. The official did not wish to be named.

ACB’s director general of police Alok Tripathi said seven teams from Udaipur, Bikaner and Jaipur searched the houses of the official on Wednesday after getting a tip-off about her properties.

“So far, we have received passbook of a bank account in which she has more than Rs 1 crore and foreign currency at her Udaipur house. We expect to find more when her lockers are opened today,” Tripathi added.

The ACB found $250, €500 and documents related to a hotel near Pichhola Lake, a 500-yard plot of land and investment of Rs 50 lakh in a rural electrification project, according to the official who requested anonymity.

“She has travelled to 21 countries in the last 10 years,” the official said.

Government records show that Raj has been working in Udaipur for the last 15 years. Her husband, Mukund Raj, is a transport department official and posted in Bikaner, the ACB official said.

