More trouble for actor-MLA Mukesh as Kerala CPI demands his resignation amid rape charges

The CPI state leadership, a major ally of the LDF government in Kerala, has demanded the resignation of actor and CPI(M) leader Mukesh M as the MLA from Kollam following the rape and sexual assault allegations against him. Actor and CPI(M) MLA from Kollam, Mukesh M has been charged with rape after a complaint was filed by an actress.(@mukeshcineactor - Mukesh M/Instagram)

Shortly after an FIR was filed against Mukesh M, along with three other prominent actors on Thursday, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam visited Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to raise the demand, reported Manorama News. According to the report, Viswam told the CM that his party wants Mukesh to stand aside from politics as a moral obligation in light of the rape case against him.

While the CPI(M) has remained mum on the issue, the party's state secretariat said that it will take a decision on Mukesh's resignation during its meeting on Friday, reported Manorama News.

Meanwhile, Mukesh, who reportedly moved to a hideout, contacted CM Vijayan on Thursday to claim his innocence, saying that the complainant was “blackmailing” him for money, the report added. He also reportedly told the CM that he would submit evidence, including WhatsApp chats, to prove his innocence.

Mukesh M was booked for rape following a complaint by an actress amid allegations surfacing against prominent personalities in the Malayalam film industry. The actress also accused actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of verbal and physical abuse during their work together on films.

According to the actress, the abuse she had to go through made her leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai.

Mukesh M responds to allegations

Following the rape and sexual assault case against him, Mukesh responded to the allegations, saying that he was being “politically targeted” - as he had been previously in 2018. He also claimed that the actress had tried to blackmail him.

“In response to the allegations raised against me and other film industry colleagues, I welcome the ongoing investigations. A fair and transparent inquiry is crucial to uncover the truth behind the accusations being discussed in the public domain,” he said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Mukesh obtained relief from a court in Kochi on Thursday, which granted him protection from arrest until September 3.