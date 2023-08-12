Home / India News / Morning brief: 5 Kedarnath devotees killed in landslide; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2023

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SDRF people carry out rescue work after incidents of landslide on Kedarnath highway due to rain.(PTI)
SDRF people carry out rescue work after incidents of landslide on Kedarnath highway due to rain.(PTI)

Five Kedarnath pilgrims killed as car hit by landslide debris in Uttarakhand

Five pilgrims, including three from Gujarat were killed after their car was crashed under the debris of a landslide on the way to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Thursday night. Read more

5 killed, over 60,000 displaced as monsoon floods hit Myanmar

Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar have killed five people and displaced about 60,000 since mid-July, an official said Friday. Read more

OMG 2 box office day 1 collection: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film registers good opening, mints over 9 crore

OMG 2, helmed by Amit Rai, has been warmly received by the audience. The film, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam has got a good opening at the domestic box office on day one of its release. Read more

Rohit Sharma breaks silence as Ashwin and former India cricketers call for Tilak Varma's ODI World Cup team inclusion

Tilak Varma has made a sensational start to his international career. With scores of 39, 51 and an unbeaten 49 in India's ongoing T20I series against West Indies, Tilak has not just proven his worth on the biggest stage after creating a storm in IPL over the last two seasons and emerging as the sole positive from the team's otherwise hot and cold batting show, but the youngster has forced Indian cricket fraternity to rethink their ODI World Cup plans. Read more

5 Yoga exercises to manage arthritis, strengthen your joints, alleviate pain

Arthritis is a term that encompasses over 100 known forms with the number continuing to grow, where the various types of arthritis range from inflammation caused by an overactive immune system to cartilage wear and tear, such as osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis and joint pain, stiffness and swelling are common symptoms of arthritis. Read more

