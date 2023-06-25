Home / India News / Morning brief: AAP's fresh challenge to Congress over Rahul Gandhi; and all the latest news

Morning brief: AAP's fresh challenge to Congress over Rahul Gandhi; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 25, 2023 08:42 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI Photo)

'Rahul Gandhi must not be...': AAP's fresh challenge to Cong, opposition unity

The stand of the Aam Aadmi Party on Opposition unity has been made clear: if the Congress does not protest the Delhi Ordinance in Parliament, AAP will not be a part of the Congress-led opposition. Read more

What deal with Prigozhin stopped Russia coup; Did Putin flee Moscow?

The military coup in Russia helmed by warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin came to a sudden halt after a deal was brokered between Moscow and the Wagner mercenary. Read more

‘Give the big boys a complete break from Test cricket…’: Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were the notable casualties after India's loss in the WTC final to Australia. The duo were dropped for the two-match Test series against West Indies while pacer Mohammed Shami was given a breather. Read more

Ratna Pathak Shah would threaten Supriya Pathak with suicide if she didn't obey her: ‘I used emotional blackmail’

Actors and sisters Ratna Pathak Shah, 66, and Supriya Pathak, 62, are two of the most loved senior actors in the film and television industry. In a new interview, the two revealed how Ratna used to bully Supriya during their growing up days. Read more

Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan at Satyaprem Ki Katha Jaipur event stuns in mirror jacket with floral bra top and pants

Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan travelled to the pink city - Jaipur - to promote their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik shared snippets from the grand promotional schedule of the movie and even got clicked at the airport with Kiara by the paparazzi. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi congress test cricket kiara advani supriya pathak wagner group sunil gavaskar + 5 more
rahul gandhi congress test cricket kiara advani supriya pathak wagner group sunil gavaskar + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out