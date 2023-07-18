Morning brief: Accused agreed to dragging girl under car for 13 km in Delhi's hit-and-run case; and all the latest news

Delhi hit-and-run case: Accused ‘agreed upon dragging the girl’ beneath his car for 13 km A hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while she was trapped under a car in the Kanjhawala area in Delhi on new year's day was a "horrific incident" where the four accused had agreed to drag the victim, the prosecution told a court during the arguments on framing of charges. Read Here. CCTV footage of the car. (File)

‘When they indict…’: Donald Trump calls Joe Biden a ‘very stupid person’

Former US president Donald Trump said that incumbent Joe Biden is a "very stupid person", continuing his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. During an interview with Wayne Allyn Root of Real America's Voice, Donald President who remains the leading contender in the polls for the GOP presidential nomination, said, “I never went after Biden like I could have because of respect for the presidency.” Read Here.

Opposition's 26 vs NDA's 38 meet today: Only 9 parties have 10 seats or more in Lok Sabha

The pitched battle ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has intensified as the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that 38 National Democratic Alliance or NDA partners have confirmed their attendance at the meeting to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday, the day 26 like-minded opposition parties will huddle for the second time within a month to strategise for the polls. Read Here.

BCCI chief selector Agarkar to meet Dravid, Rohit in West Indies: Bumrah, Rahul's fitness, World Cup squad on agenda

With about two and a half months only to go for the ICC World Cup 2023 - the tournament begins on October 5 and India start their campaign against Australia on October 8 - BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, is set to travel to the West Indies to meet India head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and the senior members of the team management to chalk out a roadmap for the marquee event. The Indian side is currently in Trinidad, preparing for the second Test match against the West Indies after beating them quite comfortably by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test in Dominica. Read Here.

Jane Birkin tribute: Bollywood celebrities who own the most sought-after and expensive Hermès Birkin bags

British actor, singer and also a fashion icon who inspired Hermès Birkin bags - Jane Birkin - passed away at 76 at her residence in Paris. Named after Jane Birkin, the Birkin bag was created in 1984 after she had a chance encounter with Jean-Louis Dumas, the chief executive of Hermès, on a flight and the story goes that she expressed her dissatisfaction with her current bag and Dumas offered to create a new bag that would suit her needs, thus giving birth to the iconic Birkin bag. Read Here.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 6 collection: Tom Cruise film witnesses a dip, earns ₹ 5 crore

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, witnessed a dip in its box office collections in India. The film did well over the weekend minting double-digit figures. However, on Monday the film earned ₹5 crore only. Read Here.

