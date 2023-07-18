Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 6 collection: Tom Cruise film witnesses a dip, earns 5 crore

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, witnessed a dip in its box office collections in India. The film did well over the weekend minting double-digit figures. However, on Monday the film earned ₹5 crore only. (Also Read | Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One: Why synthetic AI is the perfect foe for the palpable Tom Cruise) Tom Cruise in a still from Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

About Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

The spy action film has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, among others. The plot follows Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt and his IMF team as they work to take down The Entity, a mysterious, all-powerful artificial intelligence force.

Film's earnings so far

According to Sacnilk.com, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One earned ₹5 crore nett in India on its sixth day for all languages, as per early estimates. The total earning of the film now stands at ₹68.50 crore. The film released in theatres on July 12 earning ₹12.3 crore on its first day.

The film's earnings dipped to ₹8.75 crore on its second day. On Friday, the film witnessed a slight increase in its box office collection by earning ₹9.15 crore. Over the weekend, the film earned ₹33.3 crore ( ₹16 crore on Saturday and ₹17.3 crore on Sunday).

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office collections abroad

As per Bloomberg, Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh instalment of the action franchise, took in $54.7 million in US and Canadian theatres over its debut weekend. That compares with projections of $61 million to $75 million in ticket sales for the Friday-to-Sunday period from forecaster Boxoffice Pro.

The movie generated $78.5 million over five days since its release on July 12, researcher Comscore Inc. said Monday. Paramount Pictures, which distributed the film, had projected $90 million for that stretch. Previous installments of the Mission: Impossible took in $44.9 million to $78.8 million in their first five days, according to data provided by Comscore. International sales came to $155 million, the studio said in a statement on Sunday.

The film has been one of the theatre industry’s most-anticipated of the year. It scored positive reviews, with critic and audience scores sitting at 96% and 94%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick was the highest-grossing picture last year domestically.

