Morning brief: Amid rising Covid cases, masks mandatory in these states; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Masks are back amid rapid spike in Covid cases

India on Saturday reported 6,155 new Covid-19 cases, up from Friday's tally of 6,050 infections. (PTI)
With the rising cases of Covid over the last few days triggers an alarming situation, several states have issued Covid guidelines and made masks mandatory again. Read more

Rahul Gandhi's new photo has BJP, Cong warring on Twitter: ‘Go eat there’

BJP's Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi sitting at what looks like a public place and said Rahul Gandhi on Friday was seen at Italian Cultural Centre. Read more

Watch: Rohit Sharma buries his face after CSK loss, makes brutally critical 'seniors need to step up' self-assessment

The Mumbai Indians faced a devastating six-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their second match of the 2023 Indian Premier League on Saturday night. Rohit Sharma's men endured another tough outing in the season – this time at home – days after the side's humbling at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Read more

Preity Zinta harassed: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra support her, Arjun Rampal ready to beat up culprits

Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Rampal, and Malaika Arora among many others reacted to Preity Zinta's recent post. Taking to Instagram, Preity on Saturday shared how an unknown woman tried to take her daughter Gia's photo. Read more

Alia Bhatt rocks a casual denim outfit and de-glam avatar for weekend movie date with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt stepped out in Mumbai last night for a movie date with her mother, Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The mother-daughter trio went to the theatre together to watch a film. Read more

Sunday, April 09, 2023
