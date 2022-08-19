Morning brief: Amit Shah tells border state cops to keep watch on demographic changes, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DGPs in border states should keep watch on demographic changes: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said all border states’ police chiefs should keep a watchful eye on the demographic changes taking places in their respective areas, as he stressed on national security being the priority, people familiar with the development said. Read more

Congress’s Bihar chief says Rahul Gandhi remains their prime ministerial nominee

Congress’s Bihar unit chief Madan Mohan Jha has said that there is no change in their stand that Rahul Gandhi is the party’s prime ministerial candidate amid speculation that chief minister Nitish Kumar could emerge as the probable face of Opposition parties for the country’s top post. Read more

Planes trying to land collide in California, multiple fatalities reported

At least two people were killed in a mid-air collision between two small aircraft in the US state of California on Thursday. Read more

‘Only a miracle can save Raju Srivastava': Ahsaan Qureshi says doctors have given up

Raju Srivastava continues to remain critical days after he collapsed during a workout at the gym. Fellow comedian Ahsaan Qureshi has said that Raju is brain dead and they all are praying for a miracle to happen. Read more

Watch: KL Rahul's gesture before national anthem in India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI takes internet by storm

Team India made a strong start to the series against Zimbabwe, registering a comprehensive 10-wicket victory in the first ODI in Harare. Read more

Pregnant Alia Bhatt hides baby bump for Brahmastra event with Ranbir Kapoor in uber-cool baggy top and cycling shorts

Actor Alia Bhatt and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, delighted their fans in June when they announced that Alia was pregnant with their first child. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON