Morning brief: Bihar RJD leader says Ram temple built on 'land of hate', and all the latest news

Published on Jan 07, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Jagadanand Singh.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

‘Nafrat Ki Zameen’: RJD leader's remark on Ram Mandir sparks row. BJP hits back

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Jagadanand Singh has sparked a controversy over his remarks on Ram Mandir, saying it has been built on ‘Nafrat Ki Zameen' (land of hate). “Ram temple is being built on the land of…read more.

After minimum temperature drop to season's lowest, some relief likely soon. Top updates

In the wake of the cold wave conditions, the Delhi Airport Saturday informed its passengers that flight operations were normal, even as it urged them to check with their respective airlines for more informa…read more.

US: Six-year-old student shoots teacher in Virginia classroom, say cops

A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. No students were injured…read more.

'I'm speaking as chief selector, not a fan': Srikkanth excludes 2 big names in his India probables for ODI World Cup

Last week, it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided on 20-man probables for the 2023 World Cup, and that the players in list will have consistent opportunities in the…read more.

Priyanka Chopra recalls 'magical' Caribbean holiday with Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas: 'They are close friends of mine'

Priyanka Chopra spoke about her and actor-singer Nick Jonas' honeymoon in the Caribbean in a new piece for a travel portal. The actor and her husband had visited Mustique, a private island, after their 2018…read more.

Kiara Advani's desi vibes in a modern saree is a must-have for brides-to-be for their wedding reception: All pics inside

Actor Kiara Advani's rumoured wedding to Sidharth Malhotra has become the talk of the town. The two stars will reportedly tie the knot in a month. As the numerous reports of wedding bells populate their…read more.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

