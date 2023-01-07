'I'm speaking as chief selector, not a fan': Srikkanth excludes 2 big names in his India probables for ODI World Cup

Last week, it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided on 20-man probables for the 2023 World Cup, and that the players in list will have consistent opportunities in the playing XI for the build-up to the marquee tournament. Since then, many fans and former cricketers alive have speculated on the names that could or couldn't be the part of the list, and India's former selector and 1983 World Cup-winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth also opened up on the same.

During a conversation with home broadcasters Star Sports, Srikkanth spoke in detail about the 20-player list, and named two cricketers who he believes shouldn't be among the probables.

“Two of the players won’t be in my list, Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur," Srikkanth said. Gill had been part of India's ODI squad when Rohit Sharma was rested from the format in preparation for the T20 World Cup last year, but didn't find a place in the squad when the Indian seniors returned to ODI action for the series against Bangladesh last month. Gill, however, is now part of the squad again after Shikhar Dhawan was left out of the home ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Shardul Thakur, meanwhile, did play in the ODIs against Bangladesh but didn't find a place in the squad for Sri Lanka series.

Further talking about his 20-man probables, Srikkanth emphasized on the presence of impact players as he drew comparisons to the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

“If you want my medium pacers they would be Bumrah, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Mohmmed Siraj. Four medium pacers are enough. Shami would be a so-so. I’m speaking as a chairman of selectors and not a fan, I would instead bring in Hooda. And I believe these are the guys that will win matches, what do you want? You want to win matches, you need horses like Yusuf Pathan who will win you matches single handedly,” said the former India star.

“Even if they win you three of the ten matches that’s enough. Do not expect consistency from these players. We have a player like that in this times squad, Rishabh Pant, do not expect consistency from him. I don’t want consistency, I want to win matches, and if these guys can do it single handedly then great. Who will do that for you? Rishabh Pant will do that for you,” said Srikkanth.

