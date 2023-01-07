Home / Cities / Patna News / ‘Nafrat Ki Zameen’: RJD leader's remark on Ram Mandir sparks row. BJP hits back

‘Nafrat Ki Zameen’: RJD leader's remark on Ram Mandir sparks row. BJP hits back

patna news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 08:47 AM IST

Bihar RJD chief Jagadanand Singh said Ram cannot be cannot be imprisoned in a magnificent palace.

Bihar RJD chief Jagadanand Singh.(Twitter/ANI)
Bihar RJD chief Jagadanand Singh.(Twitter/ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Jagadanand Singh has sparked a controversy over his remarks on Ram Mandir, saying it has been built on ‘Nafrat Ki Zameen' (land of hate).

“Ram temple is being built on the land of hatred. Ram cannot be imprisoned in a magnificent palace...We are the people who believe in ‘Hey Ram' and not 'Jai Shri Ram", the Bihar RJD chief was quoted by ANI as saying on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party hit back at the RJD leader over his remark. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Labels Ram Janmabhoomi as “Nafrat Ki Zameen” ; Ram Mandir as “chaar diwari” ; says Unmadi (troublemakers) ke Ram,. Earlier he had made controversial comments targeting Hindus during PFI ban. It is not a Sanyog but a votebank Prayog- from Hussain Dalwai to Jagdanand Singh (sic)".

“Abusing Hindu Astha = secularism for RJD-Cong?”, Poonawalla tweeted.

In July, the RJD leader had likened radical outfit Popular Front of India to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak, evoking strong protest from the BJP.

“Their (PFI) organisation is like the RSS. They also want to serve their community, but why do you call them anti-nationals?... Whenever dangerous people are arrested by security forces for being Pakistani agents, all of them are found to be related to RSS and Hindu community,” Singh had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rjd ram mandir ayodhya + 1 more
rjd ram mandir ayodhya

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out