Morning brief: Boosting India-US space cooperation on agenda during PM Modi visit, all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2023 09:00 AM IST

India-US to step up space cooperation during PM Modi visit

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington DC on June 22, India and the United States (US) will step up their space-related collaboration in three areas of human space flight, planetary defence, and commercial space activity, people familiar with the discussions said. Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the US next week (via REUTERS)

The Archies teaser: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda fall in love, face heartbreaks in this coming-of-age story

The teaser of The Archies was unveiled on Sunday night during Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil. Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of stories from Archies Comics marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Read more

Father's Day 2023: 7 essential facts men must know about their reproductive health

In a world where conversations surrounding reproductive health are often focused on women, it's crucial not to overlook the equally important aspect of men's reproductive well-being. Read more

'Look at his inconsistent IPL form over years and now WTC final. Rohit has ...': Smith's blistering take on IND skipper

Team India captain Rohit Sharma hasn't been in good form in 2023, and saw his woes continue in the WTC final as India crashed to a defeat vs New Zealand, at The Oval in London. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

rohit sharma suhana khan agastya nanda khushi kapoor pm modi joe biden + 4 more
Sign out