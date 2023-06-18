Father's Day 2023: 7 essential facts men must know about their reproductive health

In a world where conversations surrounding reproductive health are often focused on women, it's crucial not to overlook the equally important aspect of men's reproductive well-being. Men's reproductive health plays a vital role in overall fertility, sexual function, and general wellness. Yet, for many men, these topics remain shrouded in mystery, leading to misconceptions and missed opportunities for proactive care. It is time to shine a light on the subject and empower men with knowledge about their reproductive health. By understanding these facts, men can navigate their reproductive health with confidence, making informed decisions that promote a healthier and happier life. (Also read: Father's Day: Dads, lose your belly fat with these simple lifestyle changes) By understanding these facts, men can navigate their reproductive health with confidence, making informed decisions that promote a healthier and happier life.(Freepik )

"Reproductive health encompasses the condition of the male and female reproductive systems at various stages of life. It includes factors such as the quality, concentration, and mobility of male sperm. These reproductive organs, along with hormone-producing glands like the pituitary gland in the brain, play a crucial role in hormone production and release. Understanding the factors that affect male fertility and taking proactive steps can significantly improve the chances of successful conception," says Dr Parul Gupta Khanna, Consultant and Fertility Specialist, Nova Southend IVF and Fertility, Noida.

Facts men must know about their reproductive health

Dr Parul further shares with HT Lifestyle, five essential facts that can assist men in overcoming obstacles to fertility and attaining reproductive success:

1. Semen analysis: Semen analysis is a process that involves providing a semen sample for laboratory testing, which examines various parameters including sperm count, size, shape, and movement. A typical semen analysis result indicates a sperm count of at least 15 million sperm per millilitre, with a minimum of one-third of the sperm exhibiting forward movement.

2. Regular STIs screenings: Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can significantly impact male reproductive health. Infections like chlamydia or gonorrhea have the potential to cause inflammation or blockages in the reproductive organs, which can lead to infertility. To maintain reproductive health, it is crucial to prioritize the use of condoms during sexual activity and undergo regular screenings for STIs.

Since vaccines for many STIs are not yet available, prevention remains the most effective way to safeguard against these diseases. Encouraging contraception use and providing comprehensive sex education from a young age, including its inclusion in high school curriculums is an essential step in promoting awareness and preventing the spread of STIs.

3. Healthy weight and age: Maintaining a proper hormonal balance in the body is vital for a healthy sperm count. Excessive weight or obesity can negatively affect both the quality and quantity of sperm, potentially leading to fertility problems. Therefore, it is vital to maintain a healthy BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 for couples exploring parenthood. Furthermore, while the significance of a woman's biological clock in the fertility journey is widely understood, there is often a lack of awareness about men's natural reproductive cycles. Although men generally experience a slower decline in fertility compared to women, age can still have an impact. As men grow older, there is a gradual decrease in sperm quality, quantity, and motility, which can affect their ability to conceive.

4. Regular sexual activity: Regular sexual activity is important for maintaining good sperm quality. Frequent ejaculation helps eliminate older sperm with reduced motility and DNA damage. However, it is crucial to understand that excessive ejaculation can affect sperm quality. Regular, moderate sexual activity is the key to promoting healthy sperm production and maintaining optimal reproductive health.

5. Underlying health conditions: In order to facilitate a successful fertility journey, it is essential to identify and address any underlying disorders that may be present. Conditions such as diabetes, thyroid problems, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), autoimmune disorders, and genetic abnormalities can potentially affect fertility.

Detecting and effectively managing these conditions can contribute to improving the chances of conception and healthy pregnancy. By addressing these underlying health issues, individuals can optimize their reproductive health and enhance their overall fertility journey.

6. Digital well-being: Digital well-being is gaining popularity in today’s tech-driven world. It implies reduced exposure to electronic gadgets like mobiles, tablets, laptops, gaming devices, etc. A recent study suggested that Wi-Fi signals from cell phones kept in pant pockets adversely affected sperm motility and quality significantly. Additionally, blue light from smartphones can interfere with our bodies' natural production of melatonin. Melatonin protects the sperm from heat-induced oxidative stress that eventually results in decreased sperm production.

7. Breathable pants: Wearing tight, synthetic undergarments can have a negative impact on fertility. Hence, it is vital to switch to baggy cotton boxers to keep the testes cool. The testes function optimally at a temperature slightly lower than the core body temperature and wearing loose, breathable undergarments and clothing allow air circulation and avoid tightness around the scrotum.