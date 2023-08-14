Morning brief: Chandrayaan-3 moves closer to Moon, next orbital manoeuver today; all the latest news

Chandrayaan-3's next lunar orbital manoeuvre today. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission is getting closer to the Moon and it will perform another important manoeuvre on Monday between 11:30am to 12:30pm. Read more Chandrayaan-3 latest Updates(ISRO)

Seven dead after cloudburst in Himachal's Solan; vehicles buried under debris in Uttarakhand: Rain updates

At least seven people were killed in a cloudburst at Jadon village of Kandaghat sub division in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Monday morning. Two houses and a cowshed had been washed away in the incident. Read more

Rajkummar Rao jokes he used to do ‘a good job of stealing cable connection' in his younger days

Rajkummar Rao attended a fan special event in Delhi Sunday evening and recalled his childhood days when he would often turn into a problem solver for many household chores. Read more

Priyanka Chopra drops sizzling pics with Nick Jonas from Jonas Brothers concert, her eye-catching bralette costs ₹ 62k

Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium on Sunday with the Jonas family and their friends. Priyanka supported and cheered for her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, at the show. Read more

'Losing is good sometimes…': Hardik Pandya says 'one series doesn't matter' after India's shock T20I series defeat vs WI

Hardik Pandya's triumphant run as the T20I captain of the Men In Blue in the bilateral series came to an end on Sunday. The star all-rounder lost his first T20I series as captain after the Romario Shepherd-inspired West Indies outplayed India in the fifth encounter at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail