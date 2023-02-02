Morning brief: Chhattisgarh CM questions budget allocation to Railways, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Modernising before selling': CM Baghel questions budget allocation to Railways

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned the budgetary allocation to Railways and asked if the money will be invested in modernising purpose before selling it to public companies. Read more

Decoding the big numbers in Union Budget 2023-24

The highlights from the Budget that sought to emphasise the govt's commitment to fiscal consolidation while introducing new tax slabs. Read more

Pakistan mosque blast: Security lapses under probe, says report

The Pakistan administration was investigating how the Peshawar mosque bomber was able to reach a secure area and if there was any insider help, The Express Tribune reported. Read more

Shloka Ambani with Prithvi, Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, and stars attend Karan Johar's kids birthday bash. Who wore what

Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday bash for his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, in Mumbai last night. Read more

Pathaan box office day 8 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film's Hindi version set to cross ₹350 crore in India

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, continues to hold ground after having a massive first week. Read more

Watch: Umran Malik's 150 km/h thunder sends bail flying way past 30-yard circle, dismisses Bracewell in 3rd T20I

Umran Malik is box office. India's fast bowling unit has gone through a sea change in the last decade and a half. Read more

