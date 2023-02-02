'Modernising before selling': CM Baghel questions budget allocation to Railways

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned the budgetary allocation to Railways and asked if the money will be invested in modernising purpose before selling it to public companies.

“Around ₹2,35,000 crore have been alloted to Railways. Is this for the employees or for new recruitments or is it just for the modernisation of Railways before selling it to private companies,” Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Read| Not Amrit Kaal, but 'Mitr Kaal Budget'; Rahul Gandhi says, 'PM doesn't care'

The Chhattisgarh chief minister also called the 2023 Union budget a “nirmam” budget and said it doesn't have benefits for youth, farmers, women, tribals or scheduled castes. "It was made purely focusing on the upcoming elections. There is nothing for Chhattisgarh in the budget," he added.

Ahead of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation, CM Baghel echoed the demands made by people in Chhattisgarh. He said people have demanded for new trains in Jagdalpur and Surguja areas, and also demanded that GST and central excise dues for the state to be released at the earliest.

Read| Union Budget 2023-24: What's cheaper and what's costlier? Here's the list

"Earlier, there used to be a separate Railway Budget. But now, such announcements are not made separately. We also demand that our share of GST and central excise dues be released at the earliest," he said earlier.

In a biggest ever push, the Finance Minister announced an outlay of around ₹2.4 lakh crore to the Indian Railways which will be utilised in electrification and station facilities and railway tracks among others. "The Indian Railways capital outlay has been set at 2.40 lakh crore, highest ever; 9x of what was in 2013," FM Sitharaman said in her speech.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON