Morning brief: China to increase defence budget by 7.2%; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chinese president Xi Jinping.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘We're one family…’: China on Taiwan while upping defence budget by (just) 0.1%

Chinese premier Li Keqiang said that Beijing should promote peaceful development of relations with Taiwan, advancing the process of China's "peaceful reunification" . China should also take…read more.

India likely to achieve record $750 bn exports in FY23: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Despite global headwinds, India’s goods and services exports may touch $750 billion in the year to March 31, surpassing record exports in 2021-22, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said, emphasising…read more.

Centre begins survey of enemy properties across the country: What it means

New Delhi: The Centre has launched a National Survey of Enemy Properties, spread across 20 states and three Union territories, with a purpose to identify and subsequently monetise all such properties left by…read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth Malhotra leaves cute comment on Kiara Advani's new pics; fans love their PDA: 'This is the content we wanted'

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Since returning to work, the two have been attending events, where they have been gushing over each other. On Saturday…read more.

'Hope I can say there wasn't skulduggery in Indore': AUS legend blasts Gavaskar's 'Gabba' reminder on ICC's pitch rating

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was unhappy with ICC's verdict on Indore pitch, which was rated ‘poor’ after the third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series ended within three days. Gavaskar gave…read more.

Yoga asanas that are priceless treatment for migraines and headaches

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Migraines and headaches are common conditions that can be caused by various factors such as stress, tension, lack of sleep, dehydration, stress related to work, relationships, bad dietary habits, uncontrolled lifestyle…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail