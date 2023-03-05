Yoga asanas that are priceless treatment for migraines and headaches

Migraines and headaches are common conditions that can be caused by various factors such as stress, tension, lack of sleep, dehydration, stress related to work, relationships, bad dietary habits, uncontrolled lifestyle and sometimes, it can rear its head because of hormonal changes like puberty and menopause or other health conditions. While medication is often used to alleviate the symptoms, health experts believe that Yoga asanas can also be an effective and a natural way to treat migraines and headaches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajesh Kumar, Professor of Practice at Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences in Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, suggested the following Yoga asanas and diet which is sure to cure the person of this scourge:

Asanas:

1. SukshaVyayam or Body limbering up asanas - Your practice can begin with these.

2. Vajrasana

3. Shashank asana

4. Ushtrasana

5. ShavUdarkarshasana

6. Advasana

7. Suryanamaskar

8. Suryanamaskar must be followed by Shavasana.

9. Pranayama -

i) Deep Breathing

ii) AnulomVilom

iii) Bhramari

iv) Om Chanting 11 to 27 times at the end of the practice and before going to sleep

Diet:

1. Avoid sour, spicy and chilies.

2. Cut down coffee and all other stimulants like cigarettes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Have a regular routine of waking and sleeping. Cut down on late nights and alcohol.

Vaibav Somani, Director at Gravolite, recommended these 5 Yoga exercises to treat migraines or headaches:

1. Padmasana (Lotus Pose)

Padmasana or lotus pose of Yoga (Photo by Instagram/agora.yoga)

Padmasana is a seated pose that promotes calmness and relaxation. It helps to release tension in the shoulders, neck, and head, which are common areas where migraines and headaches can occur. This asana also improves blood circulation to the brain, which can reduce the intensity and frequency of migraines and headaches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Photo by istockphoto)

Ardha Matsyendrasana is a seated twist that helps to relieve tension in the spine, neck, and shoulders. It also improves blood circulation to the brain, which can reduce the intensity and frequency of migraines and headaches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

Uttanasana (Photo by Shutterstock)

Uttanasana is a standing forward bend that helps to release tension in the neck, shoulders, and spine. It also helps to improve blood circulation to the head and neck, which can reduce the intensity and frequency of migraines and headaches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Setubandhasana or bridge pose (File Photo)

Setu Bandhasana is a backbend that helps to release tension in the neck, shoulders, and spine. It also improves blood circulation to the brain, which can reduce the intensity and frequency of migraines and headaches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

Viparita Karni or legs-up-the-wall pose (Photo by Twitter/kbrownmd)

Viparita Karani is a restorative pose that promotes relaxation and helps to reduce stress and tension. This pose also helps to improve blood circulation to the brain,

Incorporating Yoga asanas into your daily routine can be an effective and natural way to treat migraines and headaches. However, it is important to consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new exercise routine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}