Sidharth Malhotra leaves cute comment on Kiara Advani's new pics; fans love their PDA: 'This is the content we wanted'

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Since returning to work, the two have been attending events, where they have been gushing over each other. On Saturday, Kiara performed at the inaugural Women's Premier League, and shared a series of photos of her dressed in a shimmery backless pink outfit from the event. Sidharth left a cute comment on her post. Also read: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon set stage on fire with dance performance at WPL 2023, AP Dhillon sings Brown Munde. Watch

Sharing her photos on Instagram, Kiara wrote in her caption, "Tonight I'm feeling pink." To which Sidharth Malhotra commented, "Colour me pink." He also added fire and heart eyes emojis to his comment. Fans reacted to their social media PDA with love. One replied to Sidharth's comment on Kiara's post, "This is the content we wanted." One more said, "Showing Instagram wala love." One fan also wrote, "Ufffff humara romantic ladkaaaaaa (our romantic boy)." One joked, "Sidharth, what is this behaviour (laughing emojis)?"

On Saturday, actors Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, and Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon owned the stage with their performances at the Women's Premier League (WPL) opening. Host Mandira Bedi kicked off the celebrations. Kiara took the centre stage with her energetic dance at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, before Kriti Sanon put up another stellar performance. AP Dhillon then performed on his hit songs before all the three together took to the stage and the WPL trophy was unveiled.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace on February 7. Kiara and Sidharth's wedding celebrations in Jaisalmer were attended by Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others. From Kiara's dreamy walk down the aisle to the reworked Shershaah song Ranjha to the bride and groom's stunning Manish Malhotra outfits, Kiara and Sidharth's wedding made headlines. After tying the knot in Rajasthan, and hosting a reception in Delhi, Sidharth's hometown, Kiara and Sidharth hosted a grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai on February 12, which was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many celebrities.

