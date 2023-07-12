Morning brief: 'Collegium system is vibrant, committed to its task', says CJI; and all the latest news

Collegium system is vibrant, committed to its task: CJI Chandrachud Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said that the recent appointment of two judges to the Supreme Court within 72 hours of their recommendation was a message to the nation that the Collegium is vibrant, active, and committed to its task. Read More CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud(PTI File)

Media unable to work, journalist tells Pakistan PM. He was then fired

After a senior Pakistani journalist asked questions from the country's prime minister about freedom of expression, he was fired, ARY News reported. Azam Chaudhry was expelled from state-owned PTV after he enquired about “tacit” restrictions that the Pakistani media faces. Read More

Nimrat Kaur interview on starring in Apple TV's Foundation Season 2: I owe my international journey to The Lunchbox

Ten years ago, when Nimrat Kaur first appeared on our screens as a homemaker Ila in Ritesh Batra's critically acclaimed romance The Lunchbox, one didn't know the extent of her versatility. Nimrat went on to display her range both in India and even overseas, especially with a recurring role in the spy series Homeland. Read More

Janhvi Kapoor shows she is the IT Girl who can slay casual and glam styling; stuns in bodycon dress, ribbed airport look

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Janhvi has left no stone unturned to serve back-to-back head-turning fashionable avatars during the promotions. Her latest look features a colourful sequinned bodycon midi dress. Read More

Asia Cup schedule finalised as BCCI's Arun Dhumal reveals venue for blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash

There has been great anticipation among the cricket fans this year at the prospect of arch-rivals India and Pakistan meeting at least twice in men's cricket in the calendar. Both teams will square off in the Asia Cup before renewing their rivalry in the ODI World Cup in October; however, while the date and venue for their clash at the latter is already known, there has remained significant speculation over the same in the continental tournament. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON