Morning brief: Comedian Munawar Faruqui's Delhi show denied permission, and all the latest news

Munawar Faruqui's Delhi show denied permission, 'will affect harmony': Report

Comedian Munawar Faruqui's show scheduled to be held in Delhi on August 28 has been denied permission by the Delhi Police as the central district police, in a report, said the show will affect the communal harmony in the area, news agency ANI reported. The denial of the permission comes after VHP Delhi president Surendra Kumar Gupta objected to the show. Read more…

Analysis | Important words, not enough action

The primary role of a judge of the Supreme Court is to expound and lay down the law for all other courts and citizens of the country to follow. In this, the role of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) is pivotal as he is the head of the judiciary who can exercise a plenitude of power that no other judge in the country can wield. Read more…

Watch: 'They think Virat doesn't instil fear anymore because...' - Shadab's no-nonsense remark on 'out-of-form' Kohli

Many former cricketers have opined on Kohli's form and there were some who believed that Kohli had lost his aura because of an extended rough patch. When a reporter pointed out that a few believe that the Indian batter doesn't instil fear among bowlers, Pakistan's Shadab Khan had an interesting reply during the press conference ahead of the side's opener against India. Read more…

Lillete Dubey reveals the reality check her mom-in-law gave her when she was 24

Lillete Dubey is back in yet another unseen avatar. This time she plays a maternity coach who guides women through pregnancy, childbirth and parenting in the short film Birth. The actor says this is the character she doesn't get to play very often. While talking about the film starring Shreya Dhanwanthary as a pregnant woman, Lillete also shared her own life experiences of becoming a mother at the age of 24 and how one has to find way through motherhood. Read more…

Malaika Arora wins the night at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash with Arjun Kapoor in gorgeous ivory lehenga: Pics, video

Wedding bells are ringing in B-town as designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot this weekend. Good friends with new mom Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and other celebs, Kunal and Arpita, hosted a star-studded bash last night, attended by the big names of Bollywood. Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Rakul Preet Singh, and more stars attended the occasion. Read more…