Munawar Faruqui's Delhi show denied permission, 'will affect harmony': Report

Controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui's show scheduled to be held in Delhi on August 28 has been denied permission by the Delhi Police as the central district police, in a report, said the show will affect the communal harmony in the area, news agency ANI reported. The denial of the permission comes after VHP Delhi president Surendra Kumar Gupta objected to the show. In a letter to the police commissioner, the VHP leader put the blame for the recent Hyderabad clash on the comedian and said he mocks Hindu gods in his show. The show was scheuled to take place at Dr SPM Civic Centre, Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, from 2pm to 9.30pm. It was a privately organised show for which permission was given earlier. Also Read: Friday prayers pass off peacefully, a day after Raja Singh arrest

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad in its letter to Delhi Police requested a cancellation of the show and warned of protests against the show if it takes place.

Since his arrest in 2021, Munawar's shows have become a law and order issue for the city police forces. Last week, his Bengaluru show was cancelled, though he said it was owing to his health reasons. A day after his Bengaluru show was cancelled, he performed in Hyderabad amid heavy security.

Munawar Faruqui, Raja Singh and Hyderabad clash

Ahead of Munawar Faruqui's Hyderabad show on August 20, Telangana BJP (now suspended) leader T Raja Singh issued a threat that he will burn down the venue if Munawar Faruqui is allowed to perform in Hyderabad. On Friday night, Raja Singh was briefly detained along with some other BJP workers of Hyderabad. A day after, on August 21, Raja Singh posted a YouTube video on Jai Shree Ra, Channel Telangana where he made some derogatory comments against the Prophet which triggered protests in Hyderabad. On August 23, Raja Singh was arrested and the BJP suspended him. He secured bail.

Again he posted a video stating that he might be arrested again and that he is not scared to go to jail. "I just want to say that if someone insults my religion, I will reply in the same language, notwithstanding the punishmen for it," he said in a swipe at Munawar Faruqui. On August 25, he was arrested again.

