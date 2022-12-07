Morning brief: 16 new bills set to be introduced by Centre in Parliament, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Winter session of Parliament: 16 new bills set to be introduced by Centre

The winter session of Parliament begins today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to interact with mediapersons on the first day of the session, a Lok Sabha secretariat release informed on Tuesday. Read more

Congress leader calls Vivek Agnihotri 'new maafiveer' in town, demands ‘Maafi Files’

As filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday apologised to the Delhi high court for his 2018 tweets on Justice S Murlidhar over the granting bail to activist Gautam Navlakha, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate termed him as the 'new maafiveer in town' and demanded one 'Maafi files' on the lines of The Kashmir Files, without naming the filmmaker in her stinging tweet. Read more

Exit poll survey of Gujarat elections will impact Karnataka too, says CM Bommai

The exit-poll survey of Gujarat Assembly elections has indicated a full majority for BJP and it will have an impact on Karnataka also, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Read more

Watch: How Ronaldo's replacement Ramos smashed plethora of records with sensational hat-trick vs Switzerland at FIFA WC

Who would have thought that Cristiano Ronaldo will make way for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos in Portugal's must-win game against Switzerland at the grandest stage of them all? Portugal coach Fernando Santos made headlines even before the start of Round of 16 encounter between the two teams by dropping talisman Ronaldo from the starting eleven at the Lusail Stadium. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor is walking into Christmas season dressed like an angel in white mini dress. Rhea Kapoor says 'looking hot'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is ready for the Christmas season, and how! The Mili actor took to Instagram to share glamorous pictures from a photoshoot and got compliments from her family members and friends, including Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani. Read more

Shilpa Shinde returns to comedy with Maddam Sir, says 'those who worked with me at home called me boss or sir'

Shilpa Shinde of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame is all set to make a comeback with a daily show. The actor, who had an early exit from the recently wrapped dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will now be playing a cop in the comedy show, Maddam Sir. Read more

