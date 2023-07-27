Morning brief: Congress MP counters PM's 3rd largest economy ‘vow’, and all the latest news

India becoming 3rd largest economy is ‘guaranteed’: Congress MP's retort to PM Modi

India's emergence as the world's third-largest economy is ‘guaranteed,’ and this is true regardless of who forms the government post the 2024 elections, Congress' Jairam Ramesh asserted, responding to prime minister Narendra Modi's ‘vow’ that during his third term (2024-2029), India will become the third-largest economy, up from its current fifth spot. Read more

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office prediction: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh could open to ₹ 8-10 cr haul

Given the buzz around Karan Johar's latest directorial venture, trade experts believe Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will likely make an opening collection of ₹8-10 crore on Friday. Read more

Male fertility tips: 5 assisted reproductive techniques that can help men battling infertility

In vitro fertilization or IVF has revolutionised the field of reproductive medicine and has helped millions of people worldwide to achieve their dream of parenthood and it is the need of the hour to promote public understanding and education about infertility, the available treatment options and also the emotional and physical impact it has on individuals and families. Few know that there are different assisted reproductive technologies (ART) that are available to men who are experiencing infertility. Read more

‘In constant touch with the NCA…’: Rohit Sharma drops fresh ‘Ireland’ update over Jasprit Bumrah's potential return

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the hottest property in world cricket and his long absence from the field has come to bite Team India on quite a few occasions. Read more

