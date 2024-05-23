Morning brief: Conspiracy to force me to quit as CM, says Kejriwal; Jayant Sinha replies to BJP notice, more news

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, amidst a grueling campaign trail, discusses the INDIA bloc's potential victory in an interview with HT. He emphasizes the election's focus on local issues like inflation and unemployment rather than the Modi factor. Kejriwal criticizes BJP's governance, pointing out rising household expenses despite free ration schemes. Regarding his pending legal issues, he alleges political vendetta and vows to investigate electoral bond scams if INDIA wins. He dismisses BJP's accusations of dynastic politics and addresses concerns about his wife's political involvement. Kejriwal also questions the fairness of the Election Commission and predicts internal strife within BJP. Dig deeper Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the 'Nukkad Sabhas' in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from New Delhi, Somnath Bharti ahead of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Polls, at Indira Market, RK Puram sec 7, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ((ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta))

Lok Sabha MP Jayant Sinha clashed with the BJP's Jharkhand unit after receiving a show-cause notice for allegedly distancing himself from the party's campaign and not voting in ongoing elections. Sinha refuted the claims, explaining he voted via postal ballot while abroad. He stated he was not invited to participate in the election campaign and reiterated his decision to step back from electoral duties to focus on global climate change. Despite supporting Manish Jaiswal's candidature, Sinha said no party officials contacted him. His father, Yashwant Sinha, left the BJP in 2014 and joined the Trinamool Congress. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Swati Maliwal row: Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘old and sick’ parents to be ‘interrogated’ today Dig deeper

Tata Group to buy Disney's stake in Tata Play at $1 billion valuation, report says Dig deeper

India News

‘With 400 seats…’: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Krishna Janambhoomi, Gyanvapi promise Dig deeper

Grandfather of Pune accident accused paid Chhota Rajan to kill corporator: Charge sheet Dig deeper

Global Matters

Nikki Haley says she ‘will be voting for Trump’, calls Joe Biden ‘a catastrophe’ Dig deeper

US Department of Justice set to file antitrust suit against Live Nation on this day Dig deeper

Sports Going

Moments after losing the IPL 2024 Eliminator to Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore faced another heartbreak as Dinesh Karthik quietly retired from IPL. Although he didn't officially announce his retirement, the post-match scenes made it clear. Karthik received warm hugs from players and a heartfelt embrace from Virat Kohli, trying to hold back tears amid "DK, DK" chants.

Karthik's second stint with RCB ended with 4,842 runs in 257 matches, playing for six franchises over 17 years. Despite never winning the IPL trophy, he gave fans hope and delivered memorable performances. Happy retirement, DK! Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 14 and runs until May 25, is making headlines for all the right reasons. Celebrities from around the world have gathered on the French Riviera, showcasing glamorous outfits and setting fashion trends. Creative hairstyles are also a highlight, inspiring fashion enthusiasts. Uzma Edroos, a fashion expert and brand manager at Floractive Profissional, shared five must-try Cannes-inspired hairstyles with HT Lifestyle. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)