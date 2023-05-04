Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morning brief: Cop was drunk, says Vinesh Phogat on late-night scuffle, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2023 08:51 AM IST

‘Cop was drunk, abused us': Teary-eyed wrestlers on late-night scuffle

Wrestlers speak with the media after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI)

Vinesh Phogat, one of India's top wrestlers along with Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charge, has alleged that a group of drunk Delhi Police personnel manhandled them. Read more

Tamil Nadu on high alert ahead of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie release

Tamil Nadu is on high alert ahead of the pan-India release of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ on May 5, officials close to developments said on Wednesday. Read more

'Mahi is no longer playing as...': Harbhajan, Kaif pass verdicts on Dhoni's ‘you’ve decided my last' IPL statement

With MS Dhoni once again teasing fans about his future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif have shared eye-catching responses to the blockbuster announcement of the veteran wicketkeeper-batter on Wednesday. Read more

Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from co-star Sam Heughan at Love Again premiere, Nick Jonas joins her on red carpet

Busy woman Priyanka Chopra has no time to rest. Right after the promotions for Citadel, she has jumped into promoting her upcoming film Love Again. Read more

Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, Harnaaz Sandhu, Tara Sutaria and more stars stun at NMACC Sound Of Music event. Watch

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai celebrated the opening night of the international Broadway musical The Sound Of Music. Read more

 

Topics
delhi police tamil nadu chennai super kings priyanka chopra dhoni wrestlers protest vinesh phogat
