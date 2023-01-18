Home / India News / Morning brief: Estimates show India's population may've already overtaken China's, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Estimates show India's population may've already overtaken China's, and all the latest news

Published on Jan 18, 2023

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India is expected to overtake China as the world's most populous nation. (Photo by Arun SANKAR/AFP)
India is expected to overtake China as the world's most populous nation. (Photo by Arun SANKAR/AFP)
By HT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s population may have already overtaken China’s, estimates show

India may have already surpassed China as the world’s most-populous nation, Bloomberg reported citing estimates from the World Population Review which is an independent organisation focused on census and demographics. Read more.

Will India replace China in influencing global economic growth? Raghuram Rajan says...

Referring to the recently released annual report by the World Bank wherein experts predicted a global recession in 2023, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan has said that it is premature to think that India will replace China in influencing the world economic growth. Read more.

Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Pakistan’s Oscar 2023 contender Joyland: ‘It's a must watch’

Pakistani film Joyland continues to impress celebrities. Read more.

'He has done that before to Rayudu': Manjrekar wants big sacrifice from Virat Kohli for Kishan in New Zealand ODIs

With former vice-captain KL Rahul unavailable for the New Zealand series due to personal reasons and Shreyas Iyer ruled out with an injury, opener Ishan Kishan has been roped in to complement Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian middle-order for the 1st One Day International (ODI) against the Tom Latham-led side. Read more.

Anant Ambani's bride-to-be Radhika Merchant decks up in pretty lehenga, dances to Alia Bhatt's song at mehendi ceremony

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, will soon tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony. Read more.

