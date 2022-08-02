Morning brief: Heavy rainfall expected in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu this week, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Heavy rainfall expected in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu this week

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Kerala, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the next two to three days and prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red category warning. Read more

Pak army commander killed, Baloch rebels suspected

A Pakistan Army helicopter carrying Quetta Corps commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and five others crashed late Monday night in the Lasbela area of Balochistan, according to inputs received from that country. Read more

Elon Musk tweets a photo with son X Æ A-XII, sporting matching haircuts. Seen the viral post yet?

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is not only an avid Twitter user but also makes use of the platform to share occasional photos and videos of all that happens in his life. Read more

Kiran Karmarkar on his role in Darlings, extinction of stardom, Marathi industry not growing like Telugu industry

Kiran Karmarkar is back with his hit television show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The actor also stars in another show and also has the film Darlings lined up for release. Read more

Rohit reveals huge reason behind picking Avesh Khan over Bhuvneshwar in final over of 2nd T20: 'We know what he does...'

Team India endured a five-wicket defeat to West Indies in the second T20I of the series in Basseterre on Monday. Read more

